Principality Provides £6m to Not-For-Profit for New Affordable Housing

Principality Commercial has provided £6 million in funding to support a not-for-profit housing association construct over 30 new energy efficient, social and affordable homes, with the objective of building sustainable neighbourhoods in Wales.

Bro Myrddin Housing Association, a long-standing partner of Principality Commercial, provides people across Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire with housing-related support.

Based in Carmarthen, the association maintains around 1,065 homes and provides a wide range of service for its residents and other stakeholders – the organisation’s homes include individual flats and houses, sheltered housing, and supported homes that enable people to live independently.

Principality Commercial, the commercial arm of Wales’ largest building society, has provided Bro Myrddin with essential funding that went towards building 30 affordable homes to positively impact the communities they serve with the aim of reducing homelessness and improving quality of life overall.

Principality Commercial lends across England and Wales, providing finance for both investment and development schemes in the commercial and residential sectors, including supporting housing associations.

Richard Wales, Commercial Lending Director for Principality Building Society, said:

“It’s such an honour to work with an organisation who is dedicated to improving the lives of people across Wales by providing affordable homes and practical support. We know that the funding will help bolster their efforts in creating sustainable neighbourhoods which will allow their residents to thrive.”

Rhodri Jones, Director of Corporate Resources, Bro Myrddin, said: