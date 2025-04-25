Survey Offers Insight into Regional Trends of Conveyancing

The costs and timelines of using a conveyancing solicitor vary depending on location, a new survey shows.

The research, carried out for home moving comparison site Compare My Move, found that 27% of people in the UK have instructed a conveyancing solicitor over the last 12 months. Of those 66% did so for a property purchase, while 51% enlisted the help of legal services for a property sale.

The average amount spent on conveyancing solicitors over the past year was £1,919.73. However, costs vary significantly depending on location, with those living in London spending the most, with an average of £2,509.95.

A quarter (25%) of respondents said that the cost of their conveyancing solicitor was slightly higher than initially quoted, while 37% reported that the price remained exactly the same as quoted.

The average length of time taken from the start to the end of the property transaction was 3.52 months. The survey found that London was the quickest region, with an average of 2.92 months.

Dave Sayce, co-founder of Compare My Move, said: