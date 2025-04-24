Bellway Notches Sponsorship Hat-Trick With Llanrumney United

A housebuilder has completed a hat-trick of sponsorship deals with Llanrumney United FC.

Bellway Wales, which is building new homes at its Longwood Grange development in Lisvane on the outskirts of Cardiff, has contributed £250 to help fund a new away kit for the club’s Under 13s Yellows team.

The money has gone towards the purchase of new shirts, shorts and socks for every member of the 16-strong squad. The new shirts will feature the Bellway logo on the back.

Llanrumney United FC has 42 teams ranging from under-fives to senior teams, including a girls’ division and a women’s squad. It is a platinum Football Association of Wales Accredited Club and works in partnership with Sport Wales, which has given it ‘Super Club’ status.

This is the third time that Bellway Wales has sponsored the club. Earlier this season, the housebuilder donated £500 to the club for 20 Bellway-branded match day warm-up shirts for the club’s first team, which plays in the South Wales Premier League Championship Division. In 2023, the developer contributed £250 towards the club’s running costs.

Farran Owen, Assistant Coach of the Under 13s Yellows and assistant site manager for Bellway Wales at its Coed Derw development in Llantwit Fadre, said:

“It is fantastic that Bellway Wales has, yet again, agreed to a request from the club for a donation in a sponsorship deal. “The £250 contribution has helped us fund the purchase of a brand-new away kit. It’s great because instead of just pulling bibs on when there is a colour clash at an away match, we can have the lads all running out in smart new kit. “The impact of new kit can’t be over-estimated as it gives the players a real boost. It promotes a sense of team and lets the players know that there are companies out there who will sponsor them and care about their efforts on the pitch. “I am proud to say that I work for Bellway Wales because it is committed to being a company which makes a positive change in the areas where it builds new homes. This continued financial support of Llanrumney United is proof that Bellway Wales really does invest in the local community.”

Dan Shone, Head of Sales for Bellway Wales, said: