Residents Get Keys to First North Wales Housing Homes in Rossett

North Wales Housing (NWH) has handed over the first of its 35 new homes in the village of Rossett, Wrexham, to new residents.

NWH has purchased the family homes at the Trevalyn Place development at the edge of the village, all within a short walking distance of schools, and other local amenities.

Six families moved into their new homes last week with the others expected to move in over the next 18 months.

Lauren Eaton-Jones, NWH Assistant Director of Development, said:

“We are extremely pleased to have been able to buy these homes for local families and all at the heart of the Rossett community. “They have been built by the developer Castle Green and are built to the highest specifications, meaning they will be economical to run.”

Paiten was the first resident to move in last week.

She said:

“This is a wonderful new start for me and my little family.”

Amongst the other residents getting their keys were Huwey and Kara.

Huwey said:

“This is somewhere nice for our family to grow up and in a lovely place.”

In total, 33 of the properties at the development are bought under what is called a Section 106 agreement, which means properties are allocated as affordable homes and form part of the developers’ planning permission.

A further eight plots on the site are due to be finished and become available in the summer, with the remaining plots due to be completed by summer 2026.

The properties are built to EPC A and include solar panels, which will keep running costs to a minimum.