Positive News for Welsh Lamb Despite Tougher Retail Environment

New figures on food sales over the festive period suggests that shoppers switched away from turkey during Christmas 2022 towards other meats such as lamb.

The data from retail data specialists Kantar show that consumers across Great Britain spent £2.7m less on turkey crowns and joints compared with the previous Christmas period. The main beneficiaries were chicken and lamb, with £1.2m more spent on lamb in December 2022.

Welsh promotional body Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) hailed the positive figures for lamb, which came in a period where the British retail environment is tougher than it has been for a number of years due to cost of living pressures.