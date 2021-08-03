Porth Recycling Firm One of Top100 Social Enterprises in UK

Greenstream Flooring CIC based in Porth Rhondda Cynon Taf, a social enterprise which maximises community benefit from the sales and reuse of flooring, has been recognised as one of the Top 100 social enterprises in the NatWest SE100 Index 2021.

The index considers a number of factors including information about the business, financial data, social and environmental impact.

The recognition comes after a year when the business managed to remain open and trading and retained all staff throughout the pandemic. Total material diverted from landfill in 2020 was 51,100m² with 5,700m² being donated to local communities. This has been a challenge, considering carpets and flooring are not an essential service and many of their commercial clients focused on working from home, without a need to undertake office refurbishments.

Continued supply of carpet tiles throughout the pandemic was achieved by selling online only for a large part of 2020. When restrictions allowed, the business was able to continue to give away free carpet tiles to people in need, by running an appointment only system of collection.

Staff supported one another through illness, caring responsibilities, home schooling, home working, new ways of working and flexible furlough which enabled the business to continue to support the local community. It even expanded its volunteering programme to welcome people who had been affected by the loneliness and isolation COVID-19 created for many, with a new Valued Volunteer programme.

Tim West, founding editor of Pioneers Post, who created the SE100 in partnership with NatWest more than a decade ago, said:

“It’s always a high point of our year to reveal the names of the UK’s top 100 social enterprises, and a real pleasure to give these organisations and their teams some well-deserved recognition. “The Top 100 are judged on a wide range of criteria – from the growth and sustainability of their businesses to the innovation and resilience they have demonstrated and the social impact they have delivered. “It’s never easy to make our final selection but it’s always an inspiring exercise. Their stories remind us what’s possible when social purpose and business savvy come together, even in these times of incredible pressure and uncertainty experienced during the past year.”

Becky Lythgoe, director at Greenstream Flooring, commented