Popham Kidney Support Launch Brick-by-Brick Campaign

Kidney charity Popham Kidney Support has launched its “Brick-by-Brick” campaign, aimed at raising funds for the refurbishment of the Children’s Kidney Centre at University Hospital Wales in Cardiff.

Swansea-based Popham Kidney Support is inviting businesses to sponsor a brick that will be placed on the wall of a busy corridor leading to the Children’s Kidney Centre. With around 2,000 people passing through each day, this wall offers a unique opportunity for supporters to make a visible, lasting impact.

There are 180 bricks available for sponsorship, with options at three annual contribution levels: £250 for a bronze brick, £350 for a silver brick, or £500 for a gold brick, which after two years, sponsors will have the opportunity to renew. Additionally, purchased bricks will be added to a virtual wall on the Popham Kidney Support website.

Serving over 800 children across Southeast and West Wales, the Children’s Kidney Centre provides vital care for young patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), including those undergoing renal replacement therapy, life-sustaining dialysis, and transplant care. Many children visit the Centre three times a week, spending up to four hours each session in treatment, often requiring emergency care as well.

Given the extended hours spent at the Centre, Popham Kidney Support, alongside parents of patients, have spearheaded an appeal to enhance the environment for children undergoing treatment. The refurbishment project is dedicated to creating a welcoming, vibrant, and comforting clinical space that is both age-appropriate and mindful of the unique needs of children with chronic illnesses.

Joanne Popham, CEO of Popham Kidney Support, said:

“We’re delighted to launch our ‘Brick-by-Brick’ campaign in support of the Children’s Kidney Centre at University Hospital Wales. The Centre’s work is truly essential, providing life-saving care and critical support for young patients and their families. “A warm, uplifting space is vital to continue this work, and we’re committed to transforming the environment from gloomy to bright and hopeful. Each brick purchased brings us one step closer to a place where children with kidney disease can feel comforted and supported. Please join us in building a brighter future – one brick at a time.”

To purchase a brick or to find out more information, you can visit the Popham Kidney Support Website: www.pophamkidneysupport.org.uk . Alternatively, you can contact the charity via telephone – 0333 2001 285 or email at support@pophamkidneysupport.org.uk