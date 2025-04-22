Marine Energy Wales 2025 Brings Sector Together in Cardiff

This year, Marine Energy Wales is making waves with its annual conference, not just in its content but also its location. The 2025 edition of the flagship event will take place in Cardiff, marking a dynamic shift in both geography and ambition.

Held on May 7th and 8th at the All Nations Centre, the move to the capital city is more than symbolic.

“We’ve moved it to Cardiff for a bit of a change,” explained Tom Hill, Marine Energy Wales, Programme Manager. “Being in the capital, and close to the Senedd, gives us the chance to increase attendance and get stronger representation from Welsh Government politicians.”

The new venue also brings with it a fresh format. Gone are the dispersed side rooms of previous years. Instead, this year’s focus is firmly on a revamped main stage programme and, for the first time ever, a show floor theatre, allowing sponsors to present directly from the heart of the exhibition space.

At the core of this year’s event lies a powerful and urgent theme: “Ushering in the Decade of Delivery.” With 2025 marking the beginning of a critical 10-year window to meet Wales’s ambitious net-zero targets by 2035, the conference stands as a rallying call for action.

“We want to see 100% of Wales’s electricity needs met by renewable sources,” said speaker Tom. “This is the decade where it all has to happen.”

That ambition is encapsulated in the event’s sub-theme, MW2035: Where Ambition Meets Action. As organisers put it, this isn’t just another industry gathering, it’s a rallying point for leaders, innovators, and communities committed to shaping the future of marine renewables in Wales.

The programme, carefully curated to blend strategy, innovation and community insight, aims to drive conversations and collaborations that will unlock Wales’s clean energy future.

“We’ve worked really hard to create a programme that reflects that mix,” said organisers. “Unlocking our clean energy future takes all three.”

Tom added: