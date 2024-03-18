Planning Green Light for 235 New Homes in Mold

A local homebuilder has been given the go ahead to build 235 new homes in Mold.

Ewloe-based Anwyl Homes was granted planning consent by Flintshire County Council at Wednesday’s planning committee meeting for the site off Gwernaffield Road.

The 28-acre parcel of land, which is allocated for housing in the adopted local plan, will feature 94 affordable homes alongside 141 private sale homes. Across the development there will be a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom designs, meeting demand for high quality homes in the area.

Phil Dolan, managing director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, said:

“Our new development in Mold will deliver a wide choice of house types and designs, including 40% affordable homes, to meet local need. “We’ll also be investing in the local area, including contributing more than £37,500 towards improvements at Ysgol Bryn Gwalia as part of the planning agreement. Green open space will be a feature throughout site, alongside a play area and multi-use games area, for residents and the wider community to enjoy. We’ll also be boosting habitats for local wildlife through new native planting, the retention of mature trees and hedgerows, and the installation of bird and bat boxes.”

Anwyl owns the site, which was formerly agricultural grassland on the edge of a residential area. As part of the new infrastructure works, a new road will be created between Denbigh Rd and Gwernaffield Road, enabling Pool House Lane to become a walking / cycling route.

Phil added:

“As a family-run business we take care to create developments that deliver the type of homes people want to live in, in sustainable locations. Because we’re locally based, we know Mold is a great place to live; a market town with strong amenities including shops and supermarkets, schools and health and leisure facilities, plus an abundance of green space and countryside for residents to enjoy an active lifestyle. “Our new homes will bring a further economic boost to the area, through spending by employees and contractors during the construction phase and new residents once moved in.”

The HBF’s housing calculator estimates the building of 235 new homes will support the employment of 728 people while providing work for seven apprentices, graduates or trainees. Spending on open space, community sport, leisure will be boosted by an estimated almost £190,000, while the homes will generate more than £2.8million in tax revenue and £265,000 in council tax revenue.

For more information on Anwyl Homes visit www.anwylhomes.co.uk.