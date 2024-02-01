Peter’s Gets a New look for Velindre Campaign

Peter’s, the leading Welsh pastry baker, is proudly partnering with The Charity of Velindre Cancer Centre for its 2024 Wear Red campaign.

Peter’s as committed to changing the colour of their brand and packaging for the first time ever to red from the classic green in support of Velindre. Peter’s will also be sponsoring Velindre’s Wear Red event on 2nd February to help raise vital funds and awareness for Wales’ largest cancer centre.

Peter’s is a long-standing supporter of Velindre, with donation bins located across their canteens and restaurants. They sponsored last year’s Castle 2 Castle event which marked Velindre’s biggest amount raised to date for the event, totalling £53,023.97.

In addition to local fundraising, Peter’s Managing Director Mike Grimwood along with key members of the management team, has participated in number of gruelling charity bike rides and hikes for Velindre, including climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, cycling from Paris to Bordeaux, completing the Las Vegas’ 3 Canyons ride and conquering Sa Calobra in Majorca. In total, the events raised over £1,595,185.84. The next challenge to be undertaken by the Peter’s team is a 625km ride to Florida Key West.

In addition to converting over their flagship products to red packaging, Peter’s will be launching a radio campaign spanning 3 weeks on Heart South Wales and Smooth Radio Wales to support #PaintWalesRed.

Known as the ‘Hospital of Hope’, The Charity of Velindre Cancer Centre funds projects that improve the experience of patients receiving treatment and care at the hospital. The charity hosts a range of events and campaigns every year, and funds ground breaking research programmes into many areas of cancer.

Mike Grimwood, Managing Director at Peter’s, said:

“As a brand deeply rooted in our community, Peter’s are proud to support Velindre Wear Red campaign. “Velindre holds a special place in our hearts, as some of our own team members, family and friends have experienced the exceptional care and support provided by the Velindre Cancer Centre first-hand. Together, we aspire to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those battling cancer, championing hope, and contributing to a brighter future for our community.

Kylie McKee, Head of Fundraising at Velindre, said:

“The generous ongoing support of Peter’s is one we are incredibly grateful for. We want to spread the word about this campaign to as many people, organisations and groups as possible and encourage everyone to get involved to raise vital funds for Velindre. “All money raised via donations allows us to support the funding of ground breaking research, specialist equipment and nurses which enables us to go above and beyond for our patients and their families.”

To continue their commitment to Velindre, Peter’s will once again be sponsoring Velindre’s annual Castle 2 Castle run in September on their 10th year anniversary.

In 2023, 450 participants joined in the Wear Red campaign and helped raise £75,000 for the charity, now, with Peter’s on board to help push awareness the charity are targeting £100,000 for this year’s campaign.