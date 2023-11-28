Overdue Invoices in Wales Drop 42% Year-on-Year

The number of invoices being paid after their due date in Wales dropped 42% in October 2023 when compared to the same period in 2022, according to new research from R3, the UK’s insolvency and restructuring trade body.

R3’s analysis of data provided by Creditsafe shows that overdue invoice numbers in Wales have fallen from 245,759 in October 2022 to 142,266 in October of this year – a drop of 42.1%.

Wales saw the third largest year-on-year fall in overdue invoices of all the nations and regions in the UK, falling only behind the South West (43.9% fall) and the East Midlands (43% fall).

The number of companies with overdue invoices on their books in Wales also fell by 13.3% yearly, from 20,357 in October 2022 to 17,649 in October 2023.

Charlotte May, Chair of R3 in Wales, says: