Over 700 Businesses in Monmouthshire Yet to Apply for Business Support Grants

As part of its ongoing analysis, Monmouthshire County Council is aware that over 700 businesses are yet to apply for the COVID-19 Business Support Grants.

The grants, which are being administered by the council are not a loan, and won’t be issued automatically. There is £10,000 available (for business premises with a rateable value of up to £12,000) and £25,000 available for retail, leisure or hospitality businesses (with a rateable value of £12,001 to £51,000).

To receive the grant businesses need to register online at www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/business-advice/ and click on ‘Please register your details’. The details applicants will need to have at hand are their correct email address, their business bank account details and business account reference number. which can be found on their business rates statement which also details the rateable value. If applicants are unsure of their rateable value this can be checked by emailing [email protected] to request this information, remembering to include the business’ name and its full address in the email.

Monmouthshire County Council has previously received many registrations with missing or incorrect details. It is requested that businesses do not apply again if they think they have made a mistake in their application, as this will slow their application down. To supply additional information or to correct any details businesses should email [email protected].

For further information about the grants and to register visit https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/business-advice/