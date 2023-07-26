Outstanding Contributor to Finance Awarded Honorary Fellowship

Frank Holmes, founding partner of Gambit Corporate Finance, has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship by Cardiff Metropolitan University.

With over 35 years corporate finance experience, Frank has raised over £1.5Bn for clients and led numerous significant transactions in the UK and internationally, including Wales’ largest management buyout of £110m.

On his award, Frank commented:

“This is a priceless honour which I feel extremely privileged to receive from a University with which I have had many great experiences in a variety of roles over 10 years. I have met a lot of fantastic students, worked alongside dedicated staff, the Vice Chancellor, Senior Leadership Team and like -minded Governors, all of whom have contributed to the high standing Cardiff Metropolitan University enjoys today.”

Before co-founding Gambit, Frank acquired and ran his own engineering business, Curran Engineering.

Frank gave advice to students graduating from the School of Management today:

“Success or failure depends on the choices we make, the risks we take, and the consequences we are prepared to live with, so sideline your fear of the downside in favour of the value of the upside.”

David Brooksbank, Dean of the School of Management said:

“Frank has given a huge amount of time to the University over the years in his role as Governor and his experience continues to be of great support in senior planning business discussions. In particular, he helped with the inception of Cardiff Met’s spinout company, Fovotec, which he supported from early inception and advised on business models and strategy. “It is a great honour to present Frank with an Honorary Fellowship award and we look forward to working with him further in the future.”

In 2019, Frank received the Outstanding Contribution to Finance in Wales at the Finance Awards Wales. He has been awarded the ICAEW prize for Best Chartered Accountant in Practice, and been voted Wales Business Insider’s Dealmaker of the Year three times.