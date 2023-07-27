£100m Investment in Education and Training for the Vale of Glamorgan and Beyond Confirmed

£100m Investment in Education and Training for the Vale of Glamorgan and Beyond Confirmed

Cardiff and Vale College will undertake a £100m investment in the future of skills for the Vale of Glamorgan and the wider population of Wales, working in partnership with the Vale Council and Welsh Government.

The Welsh Government has approved the Outline Business Case for CAVC’s two new campuses in the Vale. The project can now progress towards development and submission of a Full Business Case for ministers to consider in the coming months.

Subject to approval of CAVC’s Full Business Case, this £100m project would see two new campuses – an accessible general Further Education (FE) college in the heart of the Barry Waterfront with easy access to public transport; and an innovative Advanced Technology Centre at Cardiff Airport, adjacent to CAVC’s renowned International Centre for Aerospace Training (ICAT).

The new Advanced Technology Centre will deliver an innovative curriculum, preparing young learners for the future world of work and upskilling existing adult workers in key growth areas. These will include artificial intelligence (AI), Composites, Rapid Prototyping and manufacture, advanced design, electronics and new approaches to Net Zero renewable technologies such as wind, wave, nuclear and e-fuel.

It will also support the industries supporting and affected by this technology, including engineering, construction, building services and aerospace – with ICAT remaining the training hub for this industry.

The general FE college in the Barry Waterfront Innovation Quarter will offer a wide range of vocational and career-focused courses for both young people and adults.

Both campuses are being taken forward with sustainability at the heart and will be the first new FE Net Zero Carbon developments in Wales. CAVC will now move into the planning phase before construction of the campuses can begin.

Cardiff and Vale College Group Chief Executive Mike James said:

“We are delighted to announce our commitment to this £100m project in education and training for the Vale of Glamorgan, which will have real significance for the economy of the wider region and beyond. “The Advanced Technology Centre will have regional importance, delivering high-level skills and supporting the Bro Tathan business park, Cardiff Airport and the proposed green energy development at Aberthaw, alongside employers from across Wales. It is with real pleasure that I can say that we are delivering on our commitment to provide first-class teaching and learning environments for learners and the community in the Vale of Glamorgan.”

Vale of Glamorgan MS Jane Hutt said:

“Thank you to everyone at Cardiff and Vale College for their commitment to learners for training and education in the Vale of Glamorgan which has led to these inspiring plans providing world class facilities in partnership with Welsh Government and the Vale of Glamorgan Council.”

Cllr Lis Burnett, Leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council, said: