Opportunity for Denbighshire Photographers

Local photographers could see their favourite Denbighshire photos hit the highways to promote and protect the best of the county.

Denbighshire County Council is giving the chance to local photographers to feature their best views of the region on a new generation of service vehicles.

Earlier in the year The Council made operational two Dennis Eagle e-Collect lorries which are used on the county’s northern rounds including Rhyl, Prestatyn and down to the Trefnant area. They are able to put in up to 100miles and 1000 bin lifts per single charge.

They are part of the drive to reduce the Council fleet tailpipe carbon emissions where appropriate.

Both lorries were kitted out with a striking livery to help encourage people to reduce general waste collection.

They also carry snapshots on either side of picturesque views Denbighshire has to offer to encourage residents further to help cut waste across the county to safeguard these sights for future generations.

The Council is now offering local photographers the chance to send in their own chosen special Denbighshire views to help safeguard these sites for years to come by encouraging the reduction of waste.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said:

“We are looking for more images to go on the livery for future vehicles in our waste and recycling fleet. Our fantastic communities know best the sites and views that are special in the county and that we should be doing our best to protect, we want to give these pride of place on these vehicles to carry this message.”

If you would like the chance to have your image used it will need to be of high quality so that it can be blown up to a very large size

For that reason, for small wagons we need images of –

5000×3000 pixels and above

300 DPI (dots per inch) and above

For large wagons, we need images of –

13000×4000 pixels and above

600 DPI (dots per inch) and above

You must give us permission to use the image for the lifetime of the vehicle.

If your image is chosen for a vehicle your name will be clearly displayed with the image on the vehicle.

The image must be of an area within Denbighshire

Images can be sent to [email protected] (please use a dropbox link or similar for images over 10MB)