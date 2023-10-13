One in Five SME Owners Planning to Sell Part or All of Business by 2025

One-in-five (20%) small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners plan to sell part or all their business within the next two years according to a new study conducted on behalf of Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management.

An additional one in ten (11%) respondents expect to downsize their businesses over the same period. Of these, a third (31%) blame rising costs, 18% cite performance-related issues and a further one in six (15%) need to release liquidity to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

But while rising costs and profitability were among some of the catalysts for selling up or making a change, the research also shows that many owners are motivated to sell all or part of their business for positive reasons. 40% plan to release liquidity to invest in other business ventures, for example. Just six percent said they are planning to sell their entire business within the next two years, with 20% citing retirement as the driving factor, and a further 20% having to do so due to an absence of family succession options.

Despite the multiple challenges faced by many SMEs, most company owners (52%) have no plans to change their firm’s size or ownership status. Furthermore, one in six (16%) are considering scaling up their operations within the next two years, indicating a welcome degree of optimism among this business segment.

