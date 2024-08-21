Occupational Health Business Aims to Fuel Growth with Development Bank of Wales Support

A south Wales-based occupational health team which provides health and wellbeing services to organisations across the UK is planning on creating 17 new clinical and support roles and increasing system innovation thanks to a £180,000 loan from the Development Bank of Wales, via the Wales Business Fund.

Insight Workplace Health is Wales’ largest and fastest-growing occupational health provider. It supports some of the country’s leading organisations in both the public and private sectors.

Founded in Port Talbot in 2009 by twins Liz Terry and Ellie Taylor, Insight has grown to more than 50 employees and offers occupational health services on a national scale to all industries; with five clinics in Wales at Llandarcy, Newport, Llanelli, Treforest and Ruthin, along with a fleet of mobile screening vans which can cover the whole of the UK.

Driven by the growing demand from existing clients and a maturing market that is quickly realising the positive impact occupational health can have in preventing employee absence and improving return to work times, Insight will now invest in further ground-breaking musculoskeletal analysis technologies and enhance its back-office systems to better manage increased volumes, accelerate triage capabilities, and reduce overheads.

This is the second time the business has received investment from the Development Bank, following a six-figure Covid Wales Business Loan Scheme (CWBLS) loan in 2020. The funding will enable Insight Workplace Health to accelerate business growth and further deliver their vision of making occupational health accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Ellie Taylor, Founder and Director at Insight Workplace Health commented:

“We’re incredibly proud of our current position as Wales’ largest, fastest growing provider of occupational health services, and we’ve always had the confidence and support of our existing clients, who occupy different sectors and disciplines. But we didn’t want to stand still – occupational health is an ever-changing field with evolving demands, and we wanted to make sure our offering remained future-proof for our current and prospective customers alike.” “The funding from the Development Bank of Wales has allowed us to grow our business into new areas, making occupational health more accessible for the SME market and take on new challenges, and we’re really pleased with the support they’ve provided us throughout the process.”

Richard Jenkins, Portfolio Monitoring Executive at the Development Bank, added: