Video Agency goes Mobile with £55,000 Loan from the Development Bank

An award-winning video production agency is on a roll with a £55,000 loan from the Development Bank.

Based at Chapel Barns in Merthyr Mawr, Bridgend, Fine Rolling Media was set-up by Kristian Kane in 2016 as an outlet for his passion for producing creative branded content. The company had an initial loan of £25,000 from the Development Bank in 2022 to fund the purchase of additional equipment. The latest investment of £55,000 is to acquire a mobile broadcasting unit that will enable the team to scale-up productivity and reduce operational costs.

Specialising in documentaries, content marketing, and narrative-led video content, Fine Rolling Media has a global client base that includes New York based A&E Network, Vodafone, BUPA, Sony and Alpine F1 Team.

Director Kristian Kane said:

“We’re producing high-quality visual content for an ever-increasing client base who value our commitment to compelling narrative, stunning visuals and business innovation. “The support of the Development Bank means that we’ve been able to invest in our equipment to continuously improve and evolve our offer. We were recently able to accept a project in India on behalf of a marketing agency. The video went on to win three major awards at the International Content Marketing Awards beating out major competition. The loan helped with logistics and easing the burden on our dedicated crew at home. The purchase of our new mobile broadcasting unit means that we’re now able to save time and money by uploading footage and delivering content when out on the road.”

Malcolm Green is a Portfolio Executive with the Development Bank. He said:

“From film and TV production to animation and music, the creative industries in Wales are booming. The number of creative businesses here continues to grow as Wales has established itself as a leading centre for the creative sector in the UK. Small companies like Fine Rolling Media are well-placed to capitalise on this growth so we’re pleased to support their continued development.”

The loan for Fine Rolling Media came from the £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund. Financed by Welsh Government, the Fund is for deals between £25,000 and £10 million. Loans, mezzanine finance, and equity investments are available for Welsh businesses with terms of up to 15 years.