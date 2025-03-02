Gwynedd Cleaning Company to Expand with Development Bank’s Backing

A Porthmadog-based commercial cleaning company with customers across north Wales is moving to the next phase of its growth plans, thanks to the support of the Development Bank of Wales.

Mynydd Cleaning and Maintenance received a £50,000 loan from the Wales Flexible Investment Fund, after winning tenders to carry out cleaning services for Eryri National Park and Plas Menai National Outdoor Centre.

Friends Jessica Hull and Charlotte Jones set up the business in early 2020, after a run of successful cleaning jobs saw them realise they could take on commercial customers with their own enterprise. The business now employs 25 people, half of whom are full-time.

The business is a long-time customer of the Development Bank, having received micro-loans in 2021 and 2022, the second of which was a £30,000 loan to help them take on a dry-cleaning service, allowing them to cut costs when cleaning laundry as part of their contracts with customers.

After seeing rapid growth in the last five years and providing cleaning services for organisations and businesses including Gwynedd Council, Read Construction and Adra – north Wales’ largest housing association – they decided to bid for tenders for work at Eryri National Park, and came to the Development Bank for a loan to help them to expand their operations and manage cashflow in line with the successful bid.

Charlotte Jones, co-owner of the business, said:

“Jess and I started the business with just one Henry Hoover, so we’re pleased that we’ve got to the stage where we’ve been able to take on work with the likes of Eryri National Park and Adra. It’s taken a few big jumps for us to get to where we are now, but it started with us realising we could turn cleaning into a full-time business. “The support we’ve had from the Development Bank of Wales during the lifetime of our business has always been strong – they’ve helped us from our early days to the point where are now. Whenever we’ve needed help or wanted to discuss new finance, they’ve always been at the end of the phone and ready to talk us through what we might need.”

Malcolm Green, portfolio executive at the Development Bank, said: “It’s a pleasure to work with business owners like Charlotte and Jessica who are fulfilling their ambition to run a successful business in north-west Wales, providing employment in the local community and working with major contractors and suppliers. They’ve shown some real determination and a willingness to take risks, while balancing that with a commitment to their customers and making sure their business remains a viable one.”

The Wales Flexible Investment Fund is for deals between £25,000 and £10 million. Loans, mezzanine finance, and equity investments are available for Welsh businesses with terms of up to 15 years.