Development Bank of Wales Backs the Inclusion Revolution

Female entrepreneurs Sophie Mason and Merryn Roberts-Ward are starting an ‘inclusion revolution’ with the launch of an app that that has been part-funded by a micro loan from the Development Bank of Wales.

The ThinkEDI App collates, measures and tracks diversity and inclusion data. It is a simple and pioneering solution to diversity and inclusion – keeping people at its heart whilst allowing organisations to make actionable and measurable strategic decisions based on hard data. The app has been developed by Cardiff-based WeGetDesign.

Co-founders Sophie Mason and Merryn Roberts-Ward both have personal experience of the discrimination and unconscious bias faced by disabled people together with extensive expertise in global HR change management. They recognised the opportunity for a digital-first solution that supports individuals and makes it easy for employers and service providers to be compliant; retaining customers and top-talent.

ThinkEDI is based at Welsh ICE on Caerphilly Business Park and is a member of FinTech Wales.

Director Sophie Mason said:

“The UK Economy alone spends £127 billion on discrimination claims each year. That's approximately £3,800 per person in employment. Training and coaching only go so far and when mistakes happen, and non-compliance is costly. “As an ambulatory wheelchair user and HR change management professional, I understand workplace barriers from both an employee and employer perspective. The ThinkEDI app will bring organisations financial and social returns on investment. “Diversity and Inclusion has been seen in the past about putting people into a box, we don’t see it that way. We are all individuals with unique needs and experiences. We all need a little understanding and support at times. With an ever-increasing AI and globaIising world, ThinkEDI ensures people stay at the heart of these changes. “The funding from the Development Bank has enabled us to develop new and exciting tools for the app, ready to benefit our market. Both Merryn and I are grateful for the support and are excited for the next stage of our journey.”

Claire Vokes, a Senior Investment Executive with the Development Bank said:

“As champions of inclusivity, Sophie and Merryn are a real force. They have developed an innovative digital tool that simplifies the management of equality data. Their story really is one of dedication, resilience and resolve – breaking barriers and setting new standards. It’s a privilege to be supporting them.”

The micro loan for ThinkEDI came from the £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund. Financed by Welsh Government, the Fund is for deals between £25,000 and £10 million. Loans, mezzanine finance, and equity investments are available for Welsh businesses with terms of up to 15 years.