Development Bank Funds New Community Pharmacy in Towyn

A new community pharmacy has opened in Towyn as pharmacist Naeem Anjam looks to develop a network of pharmacies throughout North Wales.

The fit-out of Towyn Pharmacy has been part-funded by a six-figure loan from the Development Bank of Wales. With a dispensing contract from NHS Wales, it offers all NHS and some private services, independent prescribing for common acute conditions, opportunities for independent contractors to rent any one of its three consultation rooms, and a competitive retail selection.

Naeem Anjam also runs Moelwyn Pharmacy in Blaenau Ffestiniog. He said:

“I fell in love with North Wales when doing locum work in 2016. It reminds me very much of New Zealand which is where I qualified as a pharmacist after completing my degree at Bath University in 2012. We now have a team of ten across the two pharmacies and I hope that we’ll be able to expand further as opportunities arise. Community pharmacies are such an important part of life for people of all ages so I’m very grateful to the Development Bank for offering me their support. They’ve been open, honest, and supportive throughout which is very welcome when trying to open a new business.”

Scott Hughes is a Senior Investment Executive with the Development Bank. He said:

“It is great to be able to support Naeem with his plans to provide easier access to pharmaceutical services for the community of Towyn. Our hope is that both locals and visitors that require a chemist will benefit from Towyn Pharmacy, and we look forward to supporting Naeem with his plans for further growth in the region.”

The loan for Towyn Pharmacy came from the Wales Business Fund that closed at the end of December 2023, having invested £216 million. Managed by the Development Bank of Wales, the fund provided loans and equity investments for deals between £50,000 and £5 million for small and medium-sized businesses based in Wales or relocating to Wales. It was funded by the EU and Welsh Government.