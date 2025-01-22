Banc-leaderboard-advert-1430px-x-145px_Equity

The Development Bank of Wales funds businesses that they think will benefit Wales and its people. The ones that will create ripples of growth- those that are more than a good business model or a great idea.

22 January 2025

development banK of wales

Development Bank Invests in Doctor-run Skincare Clinic

Canadian-born Doctor Sanvir Singh has opened a dedicated skincare clinic in Cardiff Bay that has been part-funded by a micro loan from the Development Bank of Wales.

Specialising in natural regenerative treatments for skincare, hair loss, and anti-ageing solutions, Regenaderm is a Doctor-run clinic based in Cardiff Bay. The loan from the Development Bank was used to part-fund the purchase of initial stock and equipment for the clinic.

Doctor Singh was born and raised in Canada. He moved to Wales in 2018 to work as a Doctor and now continues to work as an NHS GP while also running Regenaderm.

Doctor Singh said:

“I believe that everyone deserves access to safe, high quality and evidence-based aesthetics which is why I wanted to set-up my own clinic. Wales is now my home so having the support here from the Development Bank means that I have the chance to give back to the people who have helped me feel at home. Giving back is a huge part of our philosophy, which is why the Development Bank was a natural fit as a partner. For example, we plant trees for every procedure, we have special packages for those who are transitioning/transgender (combination of filler and laser) and offer free red-light therapy for those affected by chemotherapy to help hair regrowth.

 

“The Development Bank gives Welsh businesses like mine a chance to flourish. I’m grateful for the funding and excited for the future.”

Donna Strohmeyer is an Investment Executive with the Development Bank. She said:

“From high street retailers to medical practitioners, we help entrepreneurs to start-up businesses throughout Wales with micro loans of up to £100,000. What they all have in common is the ambition to succeed and the need for accessible finance to help fund set-up costs. We wish Doctor Singh every success with his new venture.”

The micro loan for Regenaderm came from the £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund. Financed by Welsh Government, the Fund is for deals between £25,000 and £10 million. Loans, mezzanine finance, and equity investments are available for Welsh businesses with terms of up to 15 years.


