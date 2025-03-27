Village Pub Expands with New Lodges on Offer for Foodie Staycations

Three new luxury lodges are now available to book at The Crown at Pantygelli, Abergavenny following a £90,000 growth capital loan by the Development Bank of Wales.

Located in the heart of Monmouthshire and open all day every day, The Crown is owned by Amy Norvill and Nicholas Clayton-Ford who acquired the thriving pub and restaurant that is popular with tourists and the local community in June 2022. The couple previously worked in hospitality on the tourist resort of Hamilton Island in Queensland, Australia.

The loan from the Development Bank has been used to part-fund the installation of three high-specification lodges that offer guests a luxury glamping experience with views towards the Sugar Loaf and Skirrid peaks. It is the second investment by the Development Bank having previously provided a loan of £110,000 in August 2023 to part-fund the installation of a new summerhouse to increase seating capacity at The Crown.

Amy and Nick said:

“The hospitality sector is tough, but we are fortunate to have the space and the opportunity to diversify so that we can grow The Crown as a destination where our customers can drink, dine and stay. For us, it is all about thinking differently and using our experience in Australia to make the most of what we have here in Pantygelli. “We were originally introduced to the Development Bank by Business Wales. Their collective support has really helped us to evolve our offering with the installation of the new summerhouse and the lodges. The next step is to develop a retail business while constantly investing in our team so that we can continue to attract and retain the very best people who share our commitment to delivering great customer service.”

Kelly Jones is a Portfolio Executive with the Development Bank. She said:

“Amy and Nick are building a thriving business in a beautiful part of Wales that is popular with both tourists and locals alike. They are investing in the long-term sustainable growth of The Crown, capitalising on the location and their passion for great hospitality. We wish them every success as they continue to strengthen and diversify their offering.”

The loan for The Crown at Pantygelli came from the £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund. Financed by Welsh Government, the Fund is for deals between £25,000 and £10 million. Loans, mezzanine finance, and equity investments are available for Welsh businesses with terms of up to 15 years.