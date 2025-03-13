Development Bank Backs Joint Venture to Launch New Bar and Restaurant

Two businesses have come together to create a new bar and restaurant in Cardiff, supported with a loan from the Development Bank of Wales.

Longstanding brewers Flowerhorn Brewery joined street food vendors Mr Croquewich earlier this year to open Kegbelly, in Whitchurch, Cardiff. The two businesses have long proven popular with fans of good street food and craft beer at a shared site at The Bridge Studios, Western Avenue, and wanted to join forces to open a new venue in Whitchurch.

The opening of Kegbelly was supported with a £30,000 micro loan from the Wales Flexible Investment Fund, allowing the two businesses to refit Kegbelly’s site on Park Road. This is the second time the brewery has received support from the Development Bank, having received a £25,000 loan in 2022.

By bringing together Flowerhorn Brewery wide range of craft beers, and a varied food offering provided by the kitchen run by Mr Croquewich – including heavily-stacked toasties and parmesan-fried sides – the partners aim to make Kegbelly a go-to destination for fans of good food and drink in Cardiff.

Andrew Traynor, a director at Flowerhorn Brewery and one of the joint directors of Kegbelly – alongside Flowerhorn partner Arran McHugh and Mr Croquewich owners Emma Carter and Darren Lewis – said Kegbelly offered the businesses a chance to expand while bringing together their strengths.

He said:

“We’d been looking for a space for a new bar, and Darren and Emma were looking for a new space for Mr Croquewich in a different part of Cardiff. One of the big plusses of this new venue was that it had a big kitchen space, and we were really lucky that it became available when it did. “Our offering is really strong because we’ve been able to bring together such a mix of skills. With their food and our beers, we’ve been able to fill a big gap in the market and offer something new and exciting in an area outside of the city centre. And we’ve proven really popular since opening – it’s gone much better than we’d thought.”

Andrew added:

“Without the loan, we wouldn’t have been able to have launched this project. The support we got from the Development Bank of Wales helped us to take that next step, and we’re really grateful that we were able to take advantage of this opportunity with their investment.”

Janet Speck, portfolio assistant at the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“What Flowerhorn Brewery and Mr Croquewich have been able to achieve by opening Kegbelly is a great example of the sort opportunities businesses can spot when they come together, and put together a new food and drink offering which has already been a hit with diners in Cardiff. “Our micro loans can help businesses take advantage of targeted opportunities for expansion or further improvement – I’d encourage anyone who thinks they may have spotted such an opportunity to get in touch with us.”

For more information, visit www.developmentbank.wales