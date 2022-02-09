Nurturing Talent in the Tech Sector

Fintech Wales is known for nurturing talent as it connects the tech sector’s ecosystem. Sarah Williams-Gardener, the company’s CEO, talks to Business News Wales about the opportunities for young people joining the business and the value they add

Embracing young people into a business is something that Sarah Williams-Gardener, who co-founded Starling Bank, is passionate about.

“Young people are the next generation, the next source of innovation. They have so many positive contributions to make. Give them a position of confidence to be able to contribute and to question. It can take your thinking outside the norms,” she says.

Williams-Gardener believes that talent can be secured through apprenticeships and that they can offer employers real benefits – by securing the business’ long-term future and by the cross-pollination of ideas between younger and more experienced colleagues.

Sarah explains that, at Fintech Wales, she not only ‘promotes’ degree apprenticeships but also highlights the roles the company currently has open to young people. “Tech jobs are changing so quickly,” she says. “The roles that we have now, may be different to the roles that we have in three years’ time. An apprenticeship gives talent the opportunity to come in and learn, and get qualifications at the same time.”

