North Wales College to Host Two Days of Open Events at ‘Key Time’ for Prospective Learners

Coleg Cambria will host open days for prospective students this summer.

The college’s sites at Northop, Deeside, Llysfasi, and Bersham Road and Yale in Wrexham will hold the events over two days from Thursday August 22.

Principal Sue Price says the coming weeks are “a key time” for anyone looking to take the next steps in their education.

“Whether you are completing GCSEs and deciding which A Levels to take, or someone wanting to find out more about apprenticeships and work-based programmes, we have all the support and expertise you need,” said Mrs Price. “The open events on August 22 and August 23 are an opportunity to discover what’s on offer, speak to tutors and apply for a course, which you can start this September, or the following year. “We have a wide range of courses on offer across the four sites, from Animal Care and Engineering, to Sport, Beauty Therapy, Health, Business, Music and much more, so we look forward to seeing people at our five north east Wales sites over the two days.”

Visitors can also enjoy tours of the facilities including the sixth form centres at Deeside and Yale, the land-based college at Llysfasi, Northop Business School, and buildings including the Institute of Technology and the £21m Hafod complex in Wrexham.

For more information on the upcoming open days, visit here and follow Coleg Cambria on social media.