North Wales Business Coverage to Significantly Increase in 2024

Leading business-to-business publisher Business News Wales and North Wales-based Science Park M-SParc have announced a unique partnership aimed at enhancing the voice of the business community in North Wales.

The move follows Business News Wales' appointment of a new national editor who starts in February 2024 and bucks the trend of recent business journalist redundancies announced across national media outlets.

As part of this initiative, both organisations have come together to jointly fund the recruitment of a dedicated Business Journalist who will address the need for comprehensive and locally-focused business news coverage in North Wales. This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening the region's business ecosystem.

The Business Journalist will – when appointed – play a pivotal role in producing regular articles, interviews, and reports that shine a spotlight on businesses across North Wales. The coverage will extend to a special focus on M-SParc's innovative activities and the organisation's recent London links as they work to strengthen the Wales in London Network.

The North Wales Business Editor role is not just a career opportunity; it's a chance to make a positive and lasting impact on the communities of North Wales. As both organisations firmly believe, an increase in business coverage has the potential to contribute significantly to a sustainable future for the region and its communities.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mark Powney, Managing Director of Business News Wales, said:

We are thrilled to collaborate with M-SParc to address the need for dedicated business coverage in North Wales. This initiative underscores our dedication to bolstering and amplifying the voices of businesses in the region. The establishment of our North Wales presence is a clear indication of our commitment to ensuring all regions of Wales benefit from our coverage. This investment aligns perfectly with our upcoming launch of a range of new services scheduled for 2024, and we are looking forward to introducing these offerings to businesses and organisations across North Wales

Furthermore, Pryderi Ap Rhisiart, Managing Director of M-SParc, stated,

M-SParc is proud to partner with Business News Wales on this important venture. Our mission has always been to stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship in North Wales, and this collaboration aligns perfectly with our objectives. We look forward to the contributions of the North Wales Business Editor in highlighting the region's potential and achievements. I am delighted to be supporting the team at Business News Wales’ in their ambition to become a truly pan-Wales publisher.

The recruitment process for the North Wales Business Editor position is currently underway, and both organisations are eager to welcome an individual who shares their passion for the region's prosperity.

To find out more about the role – click here