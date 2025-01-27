NNIISH Hosts Free Workshops on Regional Health Needs and Innovations

The National Network for Innovation in Sport and Health (NNIISH), in collaboration with ARCH (A Regional Collaboration for Health), is hosting a series of five free Health Insights Workshops aimed at third-sector organisations and companies working within the health sector.

These workshops are being held following the publication of the regional Health Needs Assessment, which sheds light on the current state of health and wellbeing within the populations served by Hywel Dda University Health Board and Swansea Bay University Health Board.

The Health Needs Assessment provides a foundation for evidence-based decision-making in health research and innovation across Swansea, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, and Carmarthenshire, with a focus on improving patient experiences and health outcomes.

The workshops present a valuable opportunity for participants to deepen their understanding of the health and wellbeing needs of local communities.

Topics covered will include:

Population Profile: Insight into the region's demographic trends and projections

Welsh Index of Multiple Deprivation: Data highlighting areas facing the greatest challenges

Additionally, the workshops will address key health issues affecting the region, including:

Cardiovascular conditions

Cancers

Long-term illnesses that restrict daily activities

Chronic conditions

Premature death

Lifestyle risk factors, such as smoking and poor diet

The workshops will take place at the following locations:

2-4pm, 4th February: Port Talbot Civic Centre, Neath Port Talbot

2-4pm, 7th February: Swansea University Singleton Campus, Swansea

2-4pm, 10th February: St David’s Park, Carmarthen

2-4pm, 11th February: Queen’s Hall, Narberth, Pembrokeshire

2-4pm, 20th February: Padarn Surgery Aberystwyth, Ceredigion

More information can be found on the event website here: https://nniish.uk/en/2024/10/28/health-insights-workshop-series/