Newtown Attraction Launches New Outdoor Adventure Games

The team behind Newtown’s popular escape rooms attraction, Beyond Breakout, has developed a series of adventure games that can be taken to businesses, outdoor venues and schools.

The Magic Portal combines the best of escape rooms, scavenger hunts and geocaching over a three kilometre distance. Beyond Breakout has an exclusive license to set up routes and run these games anywhere within 60 minutes’ travelling distance of Newtown.

“The Magic Portal is a great way to utilise outdoor space and encourage footfall to a town, area or grounds,” said Lorna Morris, who runs Beyond Breakout with business partner Jo Woodall. “Each game is about three kilometres in length and we can plot the trail in conjunction with a client or they can do it themselves. Everything's set up for the client and the players. “It’s the perfect quest to get teams of adults, families, groups of friends or holidaymakers working together to solve puzzles whilst providing an immersive experience. Games last about two hours and players are provided with one iPad per team of six and a puzzle pack to solve all riddles. “They navigate using maps and GPS to find the location of their next challenge. The cost is £60 per slot which is for up to six players and clients can run 10 games per day.”

All Lorna and Jo ask of clients is that they share the marketing by promoting the event on social media and their website. Contact Lorna and Jo on Tel: 01686 449172 or 07963 260373​, or email [email protected]

Beyond Breakout has been running the Magic Portal games for schools before now opening bookings for the Newtown area. To see how the games work, visit https://www.beyondbreakout.co.uk/outdoorgames.html

The company’s indoor escape rooms are located on the fourth floor of Newtown’s Royal Welsh Warehouse, Pryce Jones Building. It also hosts online digital games and live avatar games. For more information, visit https://www.beyondbreakout.co.uk

Beyond Breakout is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and the Meirionnydd region of Gwynedd.