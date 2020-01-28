Newport County Manager to Speak at Business Club

Football manager Michael Flynn will be the guest speaker at the latest meeting of the City of Newport Business Club.

Club members and guests will hear from Newport County AFC boss Michael on Thursday, February 13. The event, at the Celtic Manor Resort’s Manor Suite, starts at 5.30pm and includes a two-course meal.

Newport-born Michael had a 19-year playing career as a professional footballer, with spells at Barry Town, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool, Gillingham, Huddersfield Town, Darlington, Bradford City and Newport County AFC.

After a spell running County’s Academy and as first-team coach, Michael was appointed caretaker manager of the supporter-owned club in March 2017. At the time, County were 11 points adrift at the bottom of League Two. The ‘Great Escape’ followed with Michael masterminding the club’s survival in the Football League with a win in the last match of the season.

Since then, Michael and the club have gone from strength to strength.

In the 2017-18 season, they beat Championship side Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup before holding Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade in the fourth round, losing 2-0 in the replay at Wembley Stadium.

Last season was even more memorable as County knocked out Premier League Leicester City and Championship side Middlesbrough before taking on Premier League champions Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup, losing 4-1 at Rodney Parade. Michael also took the team to within a few minutes of promotion to League One, losing a tense Wembley play-off final to Tranmere Rovers 1-0 after extra time.

Earlier this season, Michael agreed a contract extension with County to remain as manager until June 2022.

Tickets to hear Michael Flynn speak are available now on the City of Newport Business Club’s website – newportbusinessclub.co.uk Tickets cost £20 and include a two-course meal. Discounts are available for multiple bookings.

Information about how to become a member or sponsor of the club are also available on the website.