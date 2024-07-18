Newport Council Bids to Host Eisteddfod Yr Urdd 2027

Urdd Gobaith Cymru has welcomed the announcement of Newport City Council’s bid to host Eisteddfod yr Urdd in 2027.

Llio Maddocks, Director of the Arts, Urdd Gobaith Cymru, said:

“We’re thrilled to hear that Newport City Council’s cabinet members have formally agreed to invite Eisteddfod yr Urdd to the region in 2027 and are extremely grateful to the local authority for showing such support to the organisation and youth festival alike.

“We’re in the process of discussing potential locations for the Eisteddfod. We look forward to confirming the festival’s site at a public meeting at 5:30pm on Thursday, 12 September at Tredegar House, Newport and start organising with local volunteers.”