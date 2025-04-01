Cardiff City FC Community Foundation Celebrates £33.4m in Social Impact

Cardiff City FC Community Foundation has celebrated generating £33.4 million in social impact value.

The Foundation's Annual Impact Celebration at Cardiff City Stadium was an opportunity to reflect on the 2023-24 season. The event coincided with the launch of their 2023-24 Impact Report, showcasing the breadth of their work and partnerships.

The achievement means that for every £1 spent, £19 of social value is generated. In this context, social value refers to the measurable benefits of the Foundation's work, such as improved health, well-being, and social cohesion within the communities it serves.

Presented by two of their Sport Business and Management degree students — Alex and Buli — the event shared powerful stories from people who have experienced the Foundation’s work first-hand. The Foundation said that their stories highlighted the powerful role football plays in creating opportunities, building a sense of belonging, and developing resilience in communities across South Wales.

From empowering women through a tailored FIT Bluebirds sessions at Chapter Arts Centre to providing young people with safer spaces through their ongoing partnership with South Wales Police and Noddfa Youth Project in Maesteg, every initiative told a story of positive change through local spaces in their community, the Foundation said.

Over the past year, local businesses have played an important role in supporting the Community Foundation, with many partnering with it to fund programmes and engage their teams in initiatives.

Gavin Hawkey, Director of Cardiff City FC Community Foundation, said:

“This year’s Impact Celebration marked a moment of reflection and pride for the Foundation. The remarkable £33.4 million in social value we’ve created, and the stories shared by those we support, show what’s possible when football and community come together. “Cardiff City Football Club’s backing is central to this success, and we’re incredibly grateful for their continued support. As we look ahead, our focus is on strengthening partnerships and deepening our impact so that even more people across South Wales feel the benefit of our work. “None of this impact would be possible without their charity partners, funders, supporters, and delivery partners. Their support has helped them reach more people and make a lasting impact both on and off the pitch.”

Ken Choo, Cardiff City FC Executive Director & CEO, said: