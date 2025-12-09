Businesses and Fans Raise £6,800 at Cardiff City FC Foundation’s First Charity Quiz

Businesses, partners, former players, and supporters gathered at Cardiff City FC Community Foundations first-ever Charity Quiz Night at the home of the Bluebirds.

Sponsored by Cardiff Classic Shirts, the event raised more than £6,500 for their community and education projects delivered across South Wales.

The evening of festive competition was brought to life by award-winning actor and City fan Callum Scott Howells, star of Channel 4’s hit series It’s a Sin and Netflix’s The Beautiful Game.

A total of 20 teams went head-to-head with rounds on music, films, general knowledge, Christmas trivia and the history of Cardiff City Football Club. The night also featured a special Q&A with Cardiff City FC Head Coach Brian Barry-Murphy, who shared his festive insights from the training ground and revealed which players he’d trust on his own quiz team.

Cardiff Classic Shirts showcased an impressive collection of authentic vintage and retro shirts, giving quizzers the chance to see true football fashion history up close during the break, while their silent auction took place throughout the event.

The Fun Bus, the winning team of the night, took home the trophy and Cardiff City goodie bags packed with treats.

The Foundation thanked Cardiff Classic Shirts, The Busy Group, Toward Studio, Willis Construction, Cardiff City Supporters’ Trust and The Fun Bus – Cardiff City Travel Group for championing the work of Cardiff City FC's official charity.

It also expressed how grateful it was to quiz round sponsors Cardiff City Supporters' Club, HCR Law, Leading Talent and Coleg y Cymoedd, as well as the generous local businesses who donated fantastic raffle prizes that helped end the evening in style, including an overnight stay at The Coal Exchange, brunch for four at Flight Club Cardiff, a gin tasting session at Hensol Castle, and more.

Every sponsorship, table, and raffle ticket played a crucial role in raising funds that make a real difference across Cardiff and the surrounding areas, the Foundation said.