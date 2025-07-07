New £66,000 Football-Led Initiative Tackles Youth Violence Across South Wales

A new partnership between Cardiff City FC Community Foundation, South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner’s Violence Prevention Unit, the Welsh Government, and the Premier League aims to strengthen efforts to build safer connected communities.

An £18,000 investment from the Premier League Police Partnerships Pilot, alongside £30,000 in joint funding from the South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner's Violence Prevention Unit and Welsh Government, will support the delivery of 80 targeted Premier League Kicks sessions across Cardiff, the Vale of Glamorgan, and Merthyr Tydfil.

These outreach activities for people aged eight to 25 will provide early intervention for young men at risk of disengagement, exploitation, and long-term disadvantage by using the power of football and community-based support to help them build better futures.

The programme will also provide mentorship and mental health support, offering alternative pathways to crime and violence. It forms part of national campaigns, including #NotTheOne and SOUND, helping to encourage young men to make positive decisions and develop healthier relationships.

Delivery will also support the Welsh Government’s strategic aims on Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (VAWDASV), by working directly with young men and boys to challenge harmful attitudes and promote equality.

Through football led engagement and targeted workshops, the initiative encourages allyship, emotional resilience, and responsible masculinity, helping to build safer communities and reduce gender-based violence.

This new partnership builds on the success of the Foundation’s Premier League Kicks youth outreach programme which provides free football activities and support for young people. It also responds to key issues raised in the Centre for Social Justice’s ‘Lost Boys' report.

Last year, the Foundation launched a Premier League Kicks site in Caerau, Maesteg – one of South Wales’ most deprived areas. The sessions delivered in partnership with South Wales Police, Noddfa Youth Project, and Bridgend County Borough Council, offer free weekly football activities at Caerau Primary School for young people aged 10–17.

These sessions give young people a safe space to connect, helping reduce anti-social behaviour and school exclusion, improve mental wellbeing, and build more positive relationships in their communities.

Since the programme's launch, Caerau has seen a 26% reduction in anti-social behaviour. Working closely with South Wales Police has also strengthened community cohesion and built greater trust between residents and law enforcement.

The new grant will be match-funded by £18,000 from the Premier League Charitable Fund, supporting 80 sessions that combine football with practical workshops on issues like knife crime, mental wellbeing, and healthy relationships.

To ensure the programme is accessible, the Community Foundation will continue to engage young people through schools, youth services, and community referrals, offering minibus transport for participants across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Zac Lyndon-Jones, Interim Director of Cardiff City FC Community Foundation, said:

“Football has always been a powerful way to connect with young people. But this project goes beyond the pitch — it’s about creating safer, more supportive spaces where young people can truly thrive. By combining trusted relationships, offering mentoring and early intervention, we’re helping young people make positive choices, grow their resilience, and feel like they genuinely belong in their communities. “We’re grateful to our partners, the Premier League, the Police and Crime Commissioner for South Wales, South Wales Police, and Welsh Government for backing this pilot. Their investment allows us to test innovative approaches that could make a lasting difference in some of South Wales’ most vulnerable communities.”

Clare Sumner, Chief Policy and Social Impact Officer at the Premier League, said:

“The Premier League has a long history of working with local police forces to provide positive opportunities for young people in our communities. We are delighted to expand this work, providing more positive interventions that will engage and support those who need us most.”

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: