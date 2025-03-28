Backing Talent to Build Businesses in Newport

Thirteen years ago, the Alacrity Foundation was established in Newport with a clear goal – to build a tech hub rooted in the city and to give aspiring entrepreneurs the support they need to start and grow businesses here in Wales.

At the heart of what we do is a year-long programme that takes people with ambition and drive – whether they’ve come from university or a different background entirely – and gives them the space, support and structure to build a business from the ground up. We help them shape their ideas, form teams, gain commercial skills, and access funding. And critically, we want those businesses to stay and thrive in Wales.

I’m personally passionate about Newport and about what’s possible here. I started a business in this city many years ago and have always believed in its potential. The idea behind Alacrity – led by Sir Terry Matthews and Professor Simon Gibson – was to tackle the challenge of talent leaving Wales, often to pursue opportunities in London or elsewhere. By investing in people and backing them to stay, we can build a stronger local economy and a more resilient tech sector.

The model we’ve developed is focused on real-world opportunities. Our close partnerships with larger organisations mean our teams are responding to real business challenges. These companies come to us with a problem, and we bring together a team to explore a solution. That might lead to the creation of a new business – a business with a market from day one.

None of this works without a strong network. Our community of around 250 mentors is a vital part of the programme. They bring experience from across different stages of business growth – some have exited businesses, others are scaling now, and many have expertise in areas like finance, marketing or product development. We also believe in peer support, and events like our quarterly Business Socials give our founders the chance to hear from successful business leaders and build connections in a relaxed setting.

Starting a business is always a leap. We try to reduce the risk by offering a monthly stipend of £1,500 to our participants, so they can focus on their new venture full-time without the financial strain many entrepreneurs face. It’s a practical measure, but it can make a big difference. We’ve seen some remarkable success stories come through this model, including Talkative, which now operates globally and shows what’s possible when the right support is in place.

There’s also strong interest from investors in what’s happening here. In many ways, Wales is an attractive proposition. Lower operating costs, a growing tech ecosystem, and access to talent are all positive factors. We’ve found that, when presented with a compelling idea and the right team, investors are very willing to back businesses based here.

Newport has all the building blocks of a thriving tech hub. It has ambitious people, high-quality educational institutions, supportive organisations and, increasingly, access to finance. The opportunity now is to bring all of these elements together in a way that creates long-term impact. That’s about partnership and alignment and about making sure we’re focused on what founders and businesses need to succeed.

The energy and momentum in Newport is real. As more young people choose to stay, as more businesses scale from here, and as more investment flows in, I’m confident the city will continue to strengthen its reputation as a place where tech businesses can start, grow and stay.