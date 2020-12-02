New Twist for Rebranded Spirits Collection from Welsh Distillery

Bespoke distillery In The Welsh Wind has relaunched and rebranded the Eccentric collection – a series of six distinctive gins and a dark rum inspired by a long-forgotten Welshman.

The Eccentric brand has been given a new lease of life by the award-winning west Wales distillery, which acquired it in March 2020.

In The Welsh Wind has given the collection a new edgier design and an innovative new twist of botanicals for each gin – which fans of the spirit will appreciate.

The Black Batch Rum is a new addition to the collection, which is inspired by Welsh Victorian-era ‘eccentric’ Dr William Price. He was from the town of Llantrisant – as was the very first Eccentric collection – but his ideas flew in the face in wisdom and convention so much that he ended up spending in his final days in France!

In The Welsh Wind has added their own dash of eccentricity to the collection, producing perfectly craft distilled spirits with flavours that embody the distinctive quirks of Wales’ cities, its coastline and its individual botanicals.

Across November and December, In The Welsh Wind is releasing one product from the Eccentric, with the eagerly awaited rum the final product to be bottled just in time for Christmas. Each product of the Eccentric collection can be ordered online now.

The first gin in the rebranded Eccentric collection to be released is Limbeck (rrp £38, 70cl, 46% ABV), which is a gorgeously heady mix of blue ginger, citrus and tarragon, Seville orange and orris. It is rested in French burgundy casks leaving the gin a subtle peach colour.

This has just been followed by Madam Geneva, (£38, 70cl, 42% ABV), which is a real classic London Dry Gin. A combination of angelica, wild sunflower and a range of fresh citrus for a crisp, sharp tang.

The rest of the series is being released as follows:

Pembrokeshire Pinky, £32, 70cl, 40% ABV –19th November

Named after the Pink Thrift, the flower of Pembrokeshire, it is a blend of cherry and lemongrass creating a crisp, refreshing flavour with a beautifully smooth finish.

Cardiff Dry, £32, 70cl, 40% ABV – 26th November

Distilled in honour of the Welsh capital. This dry gin is as sharp as a Bute docker’s hook. Juniper with big citrus character, best served with mint and black pepper.

Young Tom, £38, 70cl, 46% ABV – 3rd December

Sweet, floral and malty rich flavours from this distilled IPA, then rested for six weeks with fennel, sunflower root and star anise.

Dewi Sant, £32, 70cl, 40% ABV – 10th December

A sea spray inspired, coastal infusion of aromatic rich herbs, fennel and spritzy citrus.

Black Batch Rum, £32, 70cl, 40% ABV – 17th December

Black Batch takes its colour from a heavily charred cask of American oak. Lightly spiced with orange, cinnamon & cloves, it celebrates natural colours and flavours.

Ellen Wakelam, co-founder of In The Welsh Wind, said:

“We have stayed true to the origins of the Eccentric gin collection and are pleased to be able to expand the collection with the Black Batch Rum, which we are really excited about. “The Eccentric collection is a quirky and alluring assortment of gins with such an incredible array of botanicals across the range. There is definitely a gin for everyone. “The collection pays perfect homage to Dr Price, who was the inspiration behind the Eccentric collection. He was a true Welsh eccentric and yet someone who made a difference in Wales. We were attracted to how he lived by his principles in an era where convention was everything. That reflects the ethos of In The Welsh Wind, as we are not constrained by tradition in our distillery.”

All of the gins and the rum can be ordered now at via www.eccentricgin.co.uk and will be despatched once bottled.

For the latest product launches and news from In The Welsh Wind follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram via ‘inthewelshwind’.