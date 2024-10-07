New Restaurant and Bar at Snowdonia Hotel

Snowdonia-based hotel Caer Rhun Hall has announced the opening of its new ‘family-style’ brasserie, restaurant and bar taking over an area of the ground floor within the main house.

The F&B offering has been refurbished and will have the ability to serve more than 80 people, seven days a week offering a selection of different menus to hotel guests and the public.

The menu has been designed by Head Chef, Mark Williams and feature herbs grown in Caer Rhun Hall’s own herb garden, which is looked after by the hotel’s Head Gardener. The tea menu also features Caer Rhun Hall’s own blend tea and the salt used on site is sourced from Anglesey.

The restaurant’s heating is also supplied using renewable energy from the venue’s newly installed biomass facility.

Chris Bateson, Operations Director, said:

“We are really excited to be launching our restaurant concept at Caer Rhun Hall. The team have worked incredibly hard to transform a disused space within the venue into a beautiful brasserie with a carefully curated menu featuring a selection of top-quality dishes. We hope the restaurant will bring something different to the Eryri area and are really looking forward to opening this to visitors.”

The restaurant has been operating for the last four weeks exclusively to hotel guests. Following a successful trial launch period, the restaurant will now be taking bookings from people not staying at the hotel.

Grade-II listed Caer Rhun Hall Hotel was purchased by Tokyo Industries in 2021. It features 32 bedrooms, extensive 18- acre grounds against the backdrop of Snowdonia, a private hire lodge with private dining room facilities and outdoor log burning hot-tub, a refurbished conference centre and is set to boast an extensive spa which will launch at the end of 2025.