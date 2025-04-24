North Wales Tourist Attraction Introduces Historic Aromas to Take Visitors Back in Time

Visitors to a historic North Wales house will be able to experience not just its sights and sounds but also smells designed to take them back in time.

Period costumes, soundscapes, and activities were introduced to Nantclwyd y Dre in Denbighshire last year. Now the historic house and gardens has introduced immersive aromas in each of its period rooms, bringing more than 500 years of history to life in a new way.

Crafted by AromaPrime, creators of speciality aromas for museums and tourist attractions, the scents offer a new way to experience the past, transporting visitors through the centuries as they encounter the rich smoky aroma of tallow candles in the medieval room, fruit punch in the Parlour, biscuits in the Edwardian room and delicate roses in the Georgian bedroom.

The sensory addition is designed to offer visitors a deeper connection to the daily life of the families who have lived there throughout the ages; from fresh bread in the kitchen to the nostalgic scent of an open coal fire.

Councillor Emrys Wynne, Denbighshire County Council's Lead Member for Welsh Language, Culture and Heritage, said: