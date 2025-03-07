Empowering the Next Generation of Tourism Leaders

Tourism and events are vital economic drivers for many communities, contributing to cultural preservation, job creation, and overall economic growth.

However, for tourism to thrive, it requires innovative ideas, collaboration, and community engagement. One effective way to support local tourism is by empowering students to organise tourism events in partnership with industry leaders and their universities.

Such initiatives are a win-win: they enhance the local tourism landscape while providing students with invaluable skills and experience.

Bridging Academia and Industry

Collaboration between students, universities, and tourism industry partners bridges the gap between theory and practice. At UWTSD, students study event marketing, event planning, destination, attraction, and hospitality management, and putting theory into practice is critical. By planning and executing tourism events, students can apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios. Simultaneously, industry partners gain fresh ideas and innovative solutions that align with emerging tourism trends.

Fostering Innovation in Local Tourism

Students bring energy, creativity, and a fresh perspective to the table. By collaborating with industry partners, they can develop innovative event concepts that attract diverse audiences. Whether it’s hosting a cultural festival, curating immersive tours, or organising sustainable tourism workshops, student-led events often push boundaries and break away from traditional tourism models.

These unique offerings can help an event stand out in a crowded tourism market.

Hands-On Learning Opportunities

Running tourism events gives students hands-on experience in project management, teamwork, marketing, budgeting, and stakeholder engagement. These skills are critical for future careers, not just in tourism but across various industries. Students also gain a deeper appreciation for the challenges and intricacies of the tourism industry, including dealing with unexpected challenges like weather disruptions, managing budgets, and ensuring sustainability. These real-life lessons cannot be replicated in a classroom setting.

At UWTSD, we’re proud to facilitate such opportunities to help students become job-ready, enhancing their employability. We have alumni working across the industry in exciting roles at leading attractions and companies, including the Vice President of Sodexo Live!, Head of Business Events Wales, CEO of Mary Rose Trust, Director of Operations for the Historic House Hotels, Managing Director of Abbey Road Studios, and the President of the Management Trust in California.

Strengthening Local Tourism Economies

Student-led tourism events can directly boost local economies by driving visitor spending. From promoting local artisans and restaurants to increasing bookings at nearby hotels, these events can benefit the entire community. Additionally, involving local businesses in event planning fosters stronger community ties and ensures that the events reflect the unique identity of the area.

By showcasing local culture, cuisine, and attractions, students also help reinforce a sense of pride and belonging among residents. This encourages them to actively support and promote tourism initiatives.

Encouraging Sustainable Tourism Practices

In today’s tourism landscape, sustainability is more important than ever. Students are often passionate about environmental conservation and cultural preservation, making them ideal advocates for sustainable tourism. By collaborating with industry partners and universities, they can design events that minimise environmental impact while maximizing community benefits.

Building Long-Term Industry Connections

Collaborating with industry partners exposes students to valuable networking opportunities. These connections can lead to internships, mentorships, and even job offers. For industry partners, working with students provides a talent pipeline of motivated and skilled professionals who are already familiar with the organisation and its values.

Universities benefit from these collaborations by strengthening their relationships with the local tourism industry. This, in turn, enhances the university’s reputation and appeal to prospective students and helps to ensure that our courses are career-ready.

In addition to international collaboration, we are educational members of ABTA and the Institute of Hospitality. We work closely with Swansea Arena with students supporting events programmes and helping to co-deliver conferences, concerts and a range of music events including producing and delivering the House Party which won Student Event of the Year.

Recently, students had the opportunity to work alongside Visit Pembrokeshire and Transport for Wales to generate video content for their marketing campaigns.

For local tourism to thrive in an increasingly competitive global market, it’s essential to empower the next generation of tourism leaders. By supporting student-led initiatives, universities and industry partners can invest in the future while making a tangible difference in the present. This collaboration is more than a learning experience – it’s a catalyst for sustainable tourism development and community enrichment.