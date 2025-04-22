Wonderwool Wales 2025 Set to Break Records with Surge in Advance Ticket Sales

Wonderwool Wales 2025, the premier wool and natural fibre festival in Wales, is on course to be a record-breaker with advance ticket sales ahead of previous years.

The award-winning show will be held at the Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells on April 26 and 27 with 220 exhibitors and is expecting more than 6,000 visitors.

A star attraction will be special installation to mark this year’s 80th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day, which is being created by a group of knitters in France and across the world.

Chrissie Menzies, Wonderwool Wales Director said:

“It has grown from eight to 10 metres and could well be even larger by the time of the show! People from around the world are knitting panels for the installation which is quite amazing. “They previously knitted an 80 metre, 3D wool art depiction of the D-Day landings, which toured the UK, before going off to America, and wanted to do another one for VE Day to showcase at Wonderwool Wales before it tours the UK, with panels being added at each destination.”

The VE Day project has been organised by Tansy Forster and her fellow knitters who also headed The Longest Yarn installation for D-Day. More than 1,000 knitters from across the world contributed to that project.

Chrissie said there will be more than 15 new exhibitors at the show, including Paint-Box Threads from near Leominster and Cold Harbour Mill from Devon.

Wonderwool Wales covers everything from the start to the end of the creative process. Exhibits of sheep, raw and hand dyed fibres, yarn for knitting and crochet, embellishments, equipment, dyes and books can be found alongside superb examples of finished textile art, craft, clothing and home furnishings.