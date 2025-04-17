Run 4 Wales Acquires Always Aim High Events

Run 4 Wales Ltd (R4W) has acquired Always Aim High Events Ltd in a move that sees the mass-participation event organisers join forces across Wales.

The partnership brings together two leaders in the Welsh sporting industry with a shared commitment to deliver world-class events that give back to their communities and inspire more people to become physically active.

R4W is a not-for-profit social enterprise and charitable foundation set up to promote, manage and deliver major sporting events. Established in 2012, it has grown into one of the UK’s best-known mass participation event organisers, driven by a desire to deliver world-class events with a positive social agenda.

Its portfolio of events includes the Cardiff Half Marathon and Newport Marathon Festival, with surpluses invested into grassroots sport and community projects through the Run 4 Wales Charitable Foundation. So far it has allocated £1 million to schemes and initiatives that look to improve the health and wellbeing of those living in Wales.

With the addition of Always Aim High Events, R4W will be able to leverage its expanded portfolio to further increase its social impact across the nation.

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at Run 4 Wales, said:

“We’re so proud to welcome Always Aim High Events into the Run 4 Wales family, which will see us expand our reach right across the country, delivering Wales’s most iconic mass participation events from bases in Cardiff and now from the new Always Aim High Events office in Llanberis. “Always Aim High Events have built a fantastic reputation for delivering high-quality events and the team has worked hard to make sure that participants are always at the forefront of event delivery, while also ensuring local businesses and communities are supported. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to integrate, share our knowledge across the sector and create a lasting impact right across Wales.”

Always Aim High Events was established in 2011 and includes a portfolio of well-established events, including the iconic Slateman, Snowman and Sandman triathlons and the Snowdonia Trail Marathon Eryri, showcasing the best of Wales’s natural environment. It is also passionate about giving back and has so far donated more than £250,000 to local charities and groups as a direct result of the event in their local areas.

Nigel Kendrick, Co-Founder of Always Aim High Events, said:

“This is an exciting opportunity for Always Aim High Events and the team here in Llanberis. It marks a major milestone for the business, giving it the platform to grow and thrive long into the future. This next chapter will also deliver a significant economic boost to the events sector here in North Wales. “I am incredibly proud of everything Always Aim High Events has achieved over the past 15 years — from driving major economic benefits for Wales through our events to setting the standard for sustainable and responsible event management and extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone that has been part of our journey. I am excited to see the company continue to flourish under its new investors, Run 4 Wales.”

Tim Lloyd, Co-Founder of Always Aim High Events, added:

“Always Aim High Events has been my passion for well over 15 years — a passion project that grew into a thriving business, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of the journey. From the beginning, it’s been all about community, working alongside incredible people to bring world-class events to the stunning landscapes of North Wales. I’m delighted to continue supporting the business into the future. I’m genuinely excited to see Always Aim High Events flourish under Run 4 Wales — it’s a fantastic opportunity for the team, and I look forward to watching them go from strength to strength.”

The organisations have worked alongside each other for a number of years as part of MSO Cymru, a group of mass participation sporting event organisations that collaborate on best practice within the industry. However, this new partnership will allow for even greater collaboration to help enhance event delivery and participant experience.

This is the latest collaboration Run 4 Wales has undertaken after forming a joint venture company with London Marathon Events in 2023, which brought together the two leading mass-participation events organisations in England and Wales. The wider group is now working together to increase their impact, especially in inspiring more children to become active and broadening further the diversity in their events.