Full Programme Announced for 2025 Vale Food Trail

The full programme has been unveiled for this year's Vale Food Trail.

Running from Sunday 25th May to Tuesday 3rd June 2025, the ten-day celebration features more than 20 local producers, farms, food businesses and venues. Events will include tours, tastings, demos, workshops and exhibitions.

Highlights include:

Garden tours and growing demos from pioneers like Ali’s Edibles, Coed Organic and Ediculture, sharing low-impact techniques like ‘no dig’ gardening and forest gardening.

Live demos & events including a steak cut demo with Farmer’s Pantry at Rosedew Farm, a Children’s ‘Grow Your Own’ demo at Pugh’s Garden Village and ‘Jazz on the Lawn’ at Forage Farm.

Lo / No alcohol events including a tea plantation tour at Peterston Tea, and a mocktail collab with Grounds for Good and Dirwest.

Wine, gin and beer tastings from St Hilary Vineyard, Barry Island Spirits Co, Tair Gafr Wines and Craft Republic – offering tastings, tours and insight into how local drinks are made and enjoyed.

Interactive food experiences such as a mini farmer’s market with Garlic Meadow,

a sunset farm safari at Slade Farm, and a guided deer walk at Llantrithyd Park.

Family-friendly fun at Cowbridge Food & Drink Festival (25th–26th May) where Food Vale will host hands-on activities and educational games, and a Teddy Bear’s Picnic at Amelia Trust Farm.

Louise Denham, Sustainable Food Places Co-ordinator at Food Vale, said:

“The Vale Food Trail has quickly grown into something really special — a way for people to meet the incredible producers on their doorstep and explore how our food choices shape the world around us. Whether you’re passionate about sustainability or just love good food, there’s something on the trail for you.”

The 2025 Vale Food Trail is once again being organised by Food Vale, the Vale of Glamorgan's Sustainable Food Partnership; Visit the Vale; Vale of Glamorgan Council; as well as Mentera’s business support programme Cywain.

Further details about the 2025 Vale Food Trail are available at www.valefoodtrail.com.