New Research Shows Importance of Business Support in Growing Welsh Companies

Federation of Small Business Wales has published new research on the future of business support. Building Businesses: Building Communities Through Business Support in Wales provides an overview of the changing landscape of support for small businesses in Wales and points to the importance of business support architecture in recovering from the pandemic and growing the Welsh economy.

The current support available from both Welsh and UK governments has played an essential role throughout the pandemic, helping many small businesses navigate through the challenges presented by Covid. Numbers of small businesses accessing funding after March 2020 rose to 78%, as Welsh firms battled against the impact of the pandemic and the resulting restrictions.

While our findings suggest the most common reason for small businesses in Wales to access support from Business Wales and other streams has been to recover from the pandemic, small businesses in Wales remain aspirational and resilient, with ambitions of growth of at least 20% per annum.

However, that growth is dependent on joined-up support, as 40% of SMEs still plan to seek public sector business support in the next two years.

Our findings clearly reinforce the huge need for business support architecture in Wales to be clearly and concisely communicated. Currently, 83% of small Welsh businesses are aware of Business Wales, which recent data from Welsh Government suggests boosted the Welsh economy by an estimated £790m a year by mid-2021.

The growth potential following the re-opening of the economy is being threatened by a concerning disconnect between Westminster and Cardiff Bay on future scenarios for business support. This is causing confusion and risks a danger of duplication and disconnection between administrations, threatening a bad return on investment for public money.

Wales previously received approximately £400m a year of European Structural funds, currently replaced by the UK Shared Prosperity fund. Just under a quarter of Welsh SMEs have benefitted from structural funds, but the future of this support remains unclear.

The confusion around the Shared Prosperity fund and future business support is bad for business and FSB makes the case that urgent clarity is required. However, the research clearly indicates that new relationships and shared purpose between governments is not only necessary but desirable to grow Welsh businesses in a sustainable and resilient way.

FSB Wales Policy Chair Ben Francis said: