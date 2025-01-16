New Recruits Spark The New Year For Pro Steel Engineering

Pontypool-based Pro Steel Engineering has bolstered its team by appointing a new Senior Projects Manager and a Commercial Manager.

Both are brand new roles for the steel-specialist firm with large multi-million-pound project work underway at both Manchester and Heathrow Airports, gantries at HS2, and supporting the ongoing refurbishment of the historic Newport Transporter Bridge.

Jake Turberville from New Inn will now manage the delivery of Pro Steel projects throughout the UK as its Senior Projects Manager. With over 10 years in the industry, mainly for Griffiths Civil Engineering, he brings an immense amount of experience and new ideas to the role.

Joining Jake to kick-start 2025 for Pro Steel is Alyson Chiplin who lives in Caerphilly. As the new Commercial Manager, she will be instrumental in the management of all live projects and will work closely with Commercial Director Jon Davies as they seek to grow the commercial arm of the business as well as the team itself. Formerly of AMEY, Alyson is keen to help Pro Steel navigate new opportunities, particularly extending across more aviation work, and cementing their position within the green energy sector.

Richard Selby, director and co-founder, Pro Steel Engineering said:

“I’m thrilled to be kicking off 2025 with two very senior, and very influential appointments. Both Jake and Alyson bring an immense amount of experience and industry credentials to their roles and I’m confident they’ll fit in seamlessly during this period of growth for us. We’ve been extremely busy since the work last year delivering for the Principality Stadium’s roofwalk project known as Scale and we’re now very much in the thick of delivery for notable aviation projects. “Jake and Alyson will undoubtedly help us look at any new markets and business growth opportunities as well as ensure current clients continue to receive the highest level of service and delivery from us.”

At the end of 2024, Pro Steel Engineering opened a new 22,000 sq. ft unit at Mamhilad Park Estate to prepare for such growth in the aviation sector and uses the industry unit to assemble its steel-clad frames needed for the airports.

Pro Steel Engineering is an award-winning steel specialist company who saw a £12m turnover last year operating throughout the UK and internationally.