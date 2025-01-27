New Porth Bus Interchange Opening Date Announced

Transport for Wales and Rhondda Cynon Taf Council have announced that the Porth Bus Interchange will open on Thursday 30 January, allowing customers to explore the brand-new facility before Stagecoach begins operating bus services from the site from Sunday 02 February.

On Thursday 30 January, TfW will officially open the new interchange to the public. This will allow visitors to learn more about its features before Stagecoach begins operating bus services from the interchange. A team of Customer Ambassadors will be on hand to provide information about the new facility and its services.

TfW has worked closely with Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, who secured the multi-million-pound funding for the project through the UK government’s Levelling Up fund and the European Regional Development Fund. The Council was instrumental in building the interchange, which involved demolishing several buildings, selecting a main contractor, and facilitating the construction phase of the modern transport hub.

Once opened, it’ll be operated by TfW with Stagecoach running their local bus services from the interchange.

The interchange features seven bus bays, improved cycling facilities and a new ticket office for purchasing rail tickets. It also features toilet facilities, a new taxi rank and customer information screens that display live departure times for rail and bus services. This development has transformed the original station area into a modern and accessible transport hub.

The opening of this new facility, along with the introduction of brand-new tri-mode trains on the Treherbert line from January 2025, will transform travel within the region as part of the South Wales Metro.

In addition to the opening of the bus interchange, TfW and Stagecoach will shortly launch a new integrated rail and bus ticket for communities in the Rhondda Fach. More information on this new ticketing option will be available soon.

Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer at TfW, stated:

“We’re looking forward to welcoming customers to see the new facility and learn about the bus services on offer. We appreciate the patience of the local community and are delighted to open the facility on Thursday.”

Councillor Andrew Morgan OBE, Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, added: