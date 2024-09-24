New Miller & Carter Sarn Opens in Bridgend

Miller & Carter has opened a new restaurant in Bridgend, creating 35 jobs.

The Sarn restaurant seats 208 people, with an additional external terraced seating area.

General Manager, Hannah Parr, said:

“The arrival of the new restaurant at Sarn retail park is an incredible opportunity not only for the brand, but for the local area as well and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to experience the new Miller & Carter Sarn.

“Our whole team is obsessed with steak, and we are looking to recruit people who share our love for excellent quality.

“If you love steak as much as we do, please do get in touch as we’re always looking to attract applicants with enthusiasm to join the team and become official ‘Steak Geeks’.”