‘Cardiff Would be at a Loss Without City Hospice’ Say Business Ambassadors

Two of City Hospice’s business ambassadors, Spiro Borg and Chris Macnamara, have joined forces to encourage other businesses across Cardiff and south Wales to support the charity and its urgent appeal.

City Hospice, the only provider of home-based specialist palliative care in Cardiff, is facing an increased demand for its services at a time when its costs are also rising and is hoping to raise an additional £100,000 by the end of March through its ‘Donate today, help for tomorrow’ appeal to ensure that no one in the community faces a terminal illness alone.

Motivated by the care that the charity has provided to loved ones and their drive to give back to their community, Spiro, founder and director of hospitality, conference and events company Spiro’s Fine Dining and Events, and Chris, founder and managing director of luxury footwear retailer The Brogue Trader, have been business ambassadors for the charity for several years.

Spiro said:

“I like to support local causes and met Chris at The Brogue Trader’s launch event in 2013 which was raising money for City Hospice; that’s how my journey with the charity started. I developed a good relationship with the charity, which only strengthened over time as they looked after several people close to me including family, friends and business connections during tough chapters in their lives.”

Chris said:

“City Hospice had cared for my cousin, but the care doesn’t stop with the patient. The charity also supported my family through a difficult time which we are so grateful for. When City Hospice invited me to become an ambassador eight years ago, I was thrilled to get involved as I wanted to do more charity work and fundraising while raising awareness of the incredible work they do.”

As well as being passionate business ambassadors, Spiro and Chris practise what they preach and have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for City Hospice over almost a decade. Having hosted his first successful ‘Brogue Does Beaujolais Day’ in 2015, Chris teamed up with Spiro the following year and the annual event has become a firm fixture in the calendar for many in the capital.

The pair have also pursued solo fundraising ventures with Spiro hosting events such as fashion shows and concerts at his venues and encouraging bucket collections and ticket proceeds to be donated, while Chris has completed several long-distance Vespa rides including Cardiff to Croatia and Portugal to Porthcawl.

As City Hospice faces this critical funding milestone, the pair are urging others to follow their lead to help the charity continue to care for Cardiff.

Spiro said:

“You want to live life as best you can, and you want your death to be as good as it can be. City Hospice’s services and support are vital for both patients and families. Cardiff would be at a loss if the charity didn’t exist; it’s important that the charity is supported by the community it serves, including the business community. “Adopting corporate social responsibility strategies can be a great starting point for businesses to get involved. Lots of little gestures can make a difference; every single pound helps and is appreciated.”

Chris added:

“City Hospice is perhaps an under-recognised charity in our community, but it provides immeasurable support for patients and their families. I would encourage businesses of any size to support the charity and its urgent appeal. It’s a no brainer – supporting City Hospice is a positive thing your business can do for itself and the charity. Use your reach with your customers, build credibility for your business and enjoy the feelgood factor of making a difference locally.”

For further information about City Hospice’s ‘Donate today, help for tomorrow’ appeal, visit https://www.cityhospice.org.uk/get-involved/urgentappeal.