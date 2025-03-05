Wales National Armed Forces Day to be Hosted in Caldicot

Monmouthshire will host Wales’ National Armed Forces Day on Saturday, 28th June 2025, at Caldicot Castle and Country Park.

The free event offers an opportunity for the public to come together to support the men and women who form the Armed Forces community, including currently serving personnel, reservists, veterans, service families, and cadets.

The theme of the day is to foster public appreciation and support for the Armed Forces while celebrating their contributions to society. The event will be family-friendly and free to attend, featuring a vibrant array of parades, military displays, and interactive activities designed to educate the public about the military’s role and its immense contributions.

Highlights of activities will include a fly-past, parachute display, military vehicle showcases, and engaging exhibits from various regiments. In addition, the event will feature live music, food and drink vendors, and entertainment for all ages.

This year’s event aims to celebrate the interconnectivity between the Armed Forces and Blue Light Services. Visitors will be able to meet representatives and see assets from the Gwent Police, South Wales Fire & Rescue Service, Welsh Ambulance Services Trust, and Longtown Mountain Rescue Team. Various third-sector and charitable organisations will also be on-site to raise awareness of their initiatives, including the Monmouthshire Veterans’ Support Hub, the Royal British Legion, SSAFA, Fighting with Pride, Woody’s Lodge, and many more.

Forces Fitness will showcase their 40ft inflatable assault course, along with hurdles, a crawl net, and the Gladiator Pugil Stick Challenge. Additionally, the Southeast Wales branch of the Military Vehicle Trust, recognised as the largest group of ex-military vehicle owners and enthusiasts worldwide, will present some of their mechanical veterans.

The not-for-profit event is coordinated by Monmouthshire County Council and funded through a combination of Welsh Government grants, sponsorships, and in-kind support.

Monmouthshire County Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Peter Strong, said:

“We have so much to thank everyone that is currently or has been involved within the Armed Forces. The UK Armed Forces defend the UK and its interests. They are busy working around the world, promoting peace, delivering aid, tackling drug smugglers, providing security and fighting terrorism.”

Monmouthshire County Council is a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant which recognises the contribution that service personnel, both regular and reservist, veterans and military families make to our organisation, our community and to the country.

Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said:

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to this event alongside Caldicot Town Council. A variety of activities at the castle and country park and also in the town centre will allow visitors to see what Caldicot has to offer.”

If you’re a business and would like to learn more about how you can get involved in the Armed Forces Day event, email armedforces@monmouthshire.gov.uk or call 07976 947899.