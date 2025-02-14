Newport’s Commercial Property Market is Gaining Momentum

Newport’s property market is showing encouraging signs of growth. Over the past year, we have seen a steady increase in demand, particularly in the commercial sector, where interest from investors is picking up. Our first auction of the year reflected this shift, with a strong mix of residential and commercial properties, rising sale prices, and a clear appetite from buyers looking at Newport as a place to invest.

The city centre, in particular, is attracting new attention. After years of seeing empty and underutilised buildings, we are now witnessing renewed interest in regenerating commercial spaces. Investors are increasingly looking at Newport as a viable option compared to higher-priced cities such as Cardiff and Bristol. Commercial property yields in Newport remain attractive, and we are seeing more buyers from outside South Wales recognising the long-term potential.

There is, however, a challenge in converting this potential into real transformation. Many buildings in Newport city centre remain derelict or underdeveloped, despite having planning permission or clear redevelopment opportunities. The main issue is cost. Construction and renovation costs have risen significantly, making it difficult for landlords and developers to justify the expenditure needed to bring these buildings back into use.

This is where greater support and incentives could make a real difference. If we want to see more people living, working, and spending time in the city centre, we need to create the right conditions to encourage investment. Local authorities and policymakers should consider ways to reduce barriers to development – whether through financial incentives, streamlined planning processes, or targeted support for regeneration projects.

Attracting more people to live in the city centre should be a priority. A thriving urban core benefits the wider economy, supporting local businesses and creating a more vibrant community. The success of independent retail in Newport demonstrates that when the right conditions are in place, businesses can flourish. But to take things to the next level, we need more high-quality residential and commercial development in the heart of the city.

The trends we are seeing in our auctions suggest that investors are ready to engage. February’s auction saw nearly 1,000 bids across 85 lots, with a 66% success rate. Rising reserve prices also suggest growing confidence in Newport’s potential. This momentum needs to be harnessed so that interest in Newport translates into real investment, development, and long-term growth.

Newport has significant advantages in its location, transport links, and affordability. With the right approach to development and regeneration, the city can capitalise on these strengths to attract more businesses, residents, and investment. The appetite for growth is there. Now, the focus must be on removing the obstacles that stand in the way of making it happen.