CSA Catapult Hosts Discussion on Industrial Strategy and Growth

Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult has welcomed members of the UK Government’s Cabinet to its Innovation Centre in Newport.

A roundtable discussion was jointly chaired by the Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens and Secretary of State for the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology, Peter Kyle.

The ministers were joined by leading figures from South Wales’ compound semiconductor cluster to discuss how the sector will contribute to the UK Government’s new Industrial Strategy.

After the roundtable discussion, the Secretaries of State were given a tour of CSA Catapult’s Innovation Centre and shown its state-of-the-art facilities.

As the UK’s authority on compound semiconductor applications and commercialisation, CSA Catapult helps businesses solve their problems when bringing compound semiconductor products to market.

Since 2018, projects involving CSA Catapult have generated £600 million GVA to the UK economy and helped create or safeguard more than 4,718 jobs. CSA Catapult customers have also leveraged £589 million of public and private investment.

CSA Catapult’s vision is for the UK to become a global leader in developing and commercialising new applications for compound semiconductors.

CSA Catapult recently submitted eight recommendations to the UK Government’s industrial strategy consultation, highlighting the need to recognise semiconductors as an enabler of key industries and to support this with significant investment in R&D, infrastructure and skills.

The Catapult also recommended the creation of a National Semiconductor Institute to strengthen, lead and co-ordinate targeted activity across the UK.

South Wales is home to CSconnected — the world’s first compound semiconductor cluster. The region also plays host to world-leading academic institutions, semiconductor prototyping facilities and global, high-volume manufacturing capabilities that collaborate across a range of compound semiconductor research and innovation programmes.

Martin McHugh, Chief Executive Officer at CSA Catapult, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Secretaries of State to our Innovation Centre in Newport and showcase the world-leading talent, equipment and facilities that we have to offer.

“The UK has a competitive advantage in compound semiconductor research, technologies and manufacturing, so it’s important the UK Government sees this in action and is shown the significant contribution that our industry can have on its growth mission.

“The roundtable gave us an opportunity to highlight our strengths as a Catapult and how we support clusters across the country and to evidence the transformational impact that compound semiconductors are having on our everyday lives.”

Wyn Meredith, Chair of CSconnected, said: “The Compound Semiconductors industry is a critical enabler of economic growth, technological innovation, and global competitiveness, with South Wales home to a world-leading cluster that is already delivering results through major inward investments, high-value exports and skilled job creation.

“The discussions today reflect a shared ambition to build on this foundation, with the UK’s Industrial Strategy providing the right framework for continued growth. By delivering sustained investment in R&D, infrastructure, and supply chains, we can strengthen the UK’s position as a global leader in semiconductor technologies, creating economic opportunities and securing a resilient future for the industry.”

Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology, said: “CSA Catapult plays a pivotal role in driving the incredible innovation happening in the Welsh semiconductor cluster, advancing technologies like high-speed communications, and next-generation electronics.

“That work strengthens the UK’s position in the global semiconductor landscape and by generating £600 million for the UK economy and facilitating thousands of jobs, enables the long-term growth that improves lives across the UK and supports our Plan for Change.”